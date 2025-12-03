x
Movie News

A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow

Published on December 3, 2025 by swathy

A Long Outing for Nani from Tomorrow

Natural Star Nani is stuck with The Paradise and the film’s shoot is not happening as per the plan. There are a lot of unexpected delays because of the detailed work by Srikanth Odela. There are delays in set works and there are other issues that delayed the film’s shoot. After a small break, the shoot of The Paradise resumes from tomorrow. Nani and Srikanth Odela are in plans to shoot continuously without breaks to cover up the time that was wasted in the past few months.

Nani will shoot for the entire December for the film in Hyderabad. Nani has imposed a deadline of March for Srikanth Odela. The film is now expected to release in May or June and it will miss the March release date. Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal are the lead antagonists in this high voltage action entertainer. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is scoring the music.

