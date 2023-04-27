A major break for Pushpa: The Rule

The recent IT raids on Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar disrupted the ongoing schedule of Pushpa: The Rule. The current schedule is canceled and Sukumar wanted to take rest before he commences the next schedule of Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun too is busy discussing about his next Bollywood film and he landed in Mumbai utilizing the break. The team of Pushpa: The Rule will take a summer break and the latest update says that the next schedule of the film will start in the first week of June.

Pushpa: The Rule is made on a lavish budget and the film is expected to have a summer 2024 release. The shooting formalities will be completed this year and Allu Arjun will participate in a full-fledged promotional campaign next year. Rashmika plays the heroine’s role and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget attempt. A major portion of Pushpa: The Rule will be shot abroad.