A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Published on November 13, 2024 by nymisha

A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Suriya’s big-budget attempt Kanguva is gearing up for a record release across the Telugu states. Suriya headed for a long promotion and they are concluded. Kanguva is releasing through Mythri Film Distributors in the Nizam region. But the rift between Mythri and the exhibitors has turned bigger and the advance sales for most of the multiplex chains and single screens are yet to open. With one day left for release, there are hardly 200 shows allocated for Kanguva in Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D. Asian Cinemas is running all their screens on a percentage sharing basis while Mythri wants to screen Kanguva on a rental basis.

The issue is yet to be resolved. For now, Kanguva will not be screened in the famous AMB Cinemas and AAA Cinemas if the issue is not resolved. Even PVR INOX is yet to release the schedule because of the issue. This is a great disappointment for Kanguva and this also impacts the opening numbers of the film. Kanguva is directed by Siva and the film has Suriya playing a warrior. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol will be seen in other important roles. UV Creations and Studio Green are the producers.

