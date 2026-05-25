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Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

A Memorable Night: Charlotte Telugu Associations Unite to Honor Dr. Praveen Koya

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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A Memorable Night: Charlotte Telugu Associations Unite to Honor Dr. Praveen Koya

Charlotte, North Carolina was truly privileged to host Dr. Praveen Koya, DIG Kurnool Range, Andhra Pradesh becoming the first IPS officer ever to be felicitated by the Telugu community on Charlotte soil.

Charlotte Telugu Association

With TAGCA, TTA, TANA, and NRI TDP Charlotte coming together under one roof, the evening turned into a milestone for Telugu families across North Carolina.

Despite being held on a Sunday evening, the event witnessed an overwhelming response with 109+ attendees, reflecting the immense admiration and respect for Dr. Praveen Koya.

Heartfelt gratitude to every individual, organizer, and volunteer who made this historic and memorable gathering a grand success.

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