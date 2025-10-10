x
Home > Politics

A New Era of Development: Chandrababu Naidu Launches Mega Initiatives for Andhra’s Growth

Published on October 10, 2025 by swathy

A New Era of Development: Chandrababu Naidu Launches Mega Initiatives for Andhra’s Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set the stage for a new wave of progress with a series of transformative initiatives focused on farmers’ welfare, clean energy, rural development, and industrial growth.

At Edagali village in Nellore district, Naidu inaugurated the socio-economic projects of the Chinta Sasidhar Foundation, the CSR arm of the Vishwa Samudra Group. The highlight of the event was the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Bio-Ethanol Plant at Nandha Gokulam campus, a state-of-the-art facility built on 24 acres with an investment of ₹340 crore. Designed to produce 200 kilolitres of ethanol per day, the plant will purchase 15,000 tonnes of broken rice monthly from over 300 local rice mills, giving farmers a dependable income and supporting India’s Ethanol Blending Programme.

“This is a farmer-friendly, green initiative that will boost both income and sustainability,” said Naidu, applauding the vision behind the project. The plant is expected to generate direct jobs for 250 people and provide indirect employment to over 300 more. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Nandha Gokulam Life School and a unique initiative to promote native cattle conservation.

On flip side, as a major push towards industrial growth, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Naidu’s leadership, approved ₹1.27 lakh crore worth of investments. These projects span tourism, energy, IT, and manufacturing, and are expected to generate nearly 79,000 jobs. Key projects include the Reliance Consumer venture in Orvakallu, a pumped storage energy project in Vizianagaram, and the development of the Srisailam Temple into a world-class pilgrimage destination.

The Cabinet also greenlit amendments to the LIFT Policy to attract IT companies to tier-2 cities with ready-to-use land and infrastructure. A notable development is the ₹87,000 crore investment for data centres in Visakhapatnam, including a Google Data Centre.

From green energy to grassroots governance reforms, Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is shaping Andhra Pradesh into a model state for inclusive and sustainable development.

Previous Schedule my Honeymoon too says Trisha
