A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati

Anushka Shetty is a star in South though the actress is quite selective over her films. She is done with the shoot of Ghaati, an interesting women-centric attempt directed by Krish. The film is slated for July 11th release and it is in the final stages of the post-production work. The team is yet to kick-start the promotions of Ghaati. The non-theatrical rights of Ghaati are sold for Rs 36 crores which is a record for a women-centric film. This has recovered most of the investment and the makers would make handsome profits if the film does well in theatres.

The total budget of Ghaati is said to be Rs 45 crores. The makers are now closing the theatrical deals. Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other important roles. Vidya Sagar is scoring the music and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Anushka will soon promote the film.