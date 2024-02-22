A Packed summer for Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he has already started working on his looks for his upcoming film that will be directed by SS Rajamouli. Two major workshops are planned for the film and Mahesh Babu would be present. The top actor is also busy with his physical transformation currently. He has three months of time to build the muscle and gain the needed look for the film. The film’s shoot will start in the first week of June and Rajamouli wanted to wrap up all the formalities in this meantime. Mahesh is also committed to several corporate biggies and he will complete filming for the commercials during this period.

Mahesh has to work much time in the gym to gain the chiseled look. He also will be seen with long hair and Rajamouli is currently designing the final look. Superstar Mahesh Babu will have a busy summer this year and he will be working on the looks, completing other commitments and participating in the workshops of Rajamouli. The discussions about the remunerations too are currently going on. KL Narayana is the producer and a Hollywood studio will co-produce this stylish action adventure.