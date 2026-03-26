A Rare Honour for Balakrishna

Tollywood veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival (IIFD) in New Delhi. The event took place last night and the Award was presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Balayya has recently commenced the shoot of his 111st film directed by Gopichand Malineni.

This untitled film is slated for Dasara 2026 release this year. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer of this big-budget attempt. After this, Balakrishna is committed to work with Vivek Athreya in an interesting film. The shoot commences post Dasara and this film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This film is aimed for summer 2027 release.