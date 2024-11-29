x
Movie News

A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on November 29, 2024 by swathy

Samantha’s Father Passed Away
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana

A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is in huge demand and the expectations reached the skies. Sukumar is the director and Allu Arjun is promoting the film all over. During the Mumbai media interaction, the producers announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a record release in 12000 screens across the globe. The makers also announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will get a record release in IMAX format and this is the highest for any Indian film till date.

The makers also have closed the deals for record prices and the pre-release business created a new record. Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a record release on December 5th across the globe. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

