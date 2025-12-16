x
A Science Fiction Film for Ravi Teja

Published on December 16, 2025 by nymisha

A Science Fiction Film for Ravi Teja

Despite delivering disasters, several young and talented directors are approaching Ravi Teja for their upcoming projects. The actor has stepped down on his remuneration and he is working on a profit sharing model. He is shooting for Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Ravi Teja recently commenced the shoot of Shiva Nirvana’s film and the movie is aimed for summer 2026 release.

Bimbisara fame Vassishta is occupied with Chiranjeevi’s Vishambara and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release. Vassishta has narrated a script to Ravi Teja early this year and the actor asked him to narrate the complete script. The final narration took place recently and Ravi Teja has given his nod. The project starts rolling during the second half of 2026. A couple of producers are in the race to produce this project and an official announcement will be made early next year.

