A Sequel for Lucky Baskhar on Cards

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

A Sequel for Lucky Baskhar on Cards

Talented director Venky Atluri has scored back-to-back hits with Sir and Lucky Baskhar. Both these films won wide appreciation. Lucky Baskhar was one of the most watched Indian films on Netflix and it was trending for months. During a recent interview, Venky Atluri said that the sequel of Lucky Baskhar is on cards and things will be revealed soon. Venky did not reveal much details about the sequel for Lucky Baskhar but he confirmed that Sir will not have any sequel.

Venky has to pitch the idea to Dulquer Salmaan and get his nod before he starts the project. Venky Atluri is currently directing Suriya and the film is said to be a family entertainer. The shooting portions are happening in Hyderabad currently. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this interesting film.

