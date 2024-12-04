A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married this night in a specially arranged venue in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Apart from the family members, several top Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and others will make their presence for the wedding to bless the young couple. A massive traditional set is constructed near the statue of ANR in the premises of Annapurna Studios. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have taken a break from work and they are busy with the wedding arrangements.

Despite speculations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita haven’t sold their wedding streaming to any OTT platform. They have received huge offers but Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita denied them. Naga Chaitanya has completed the shoot of Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti and the film hits the screens on February 7th. Naga Chaitanya will soon commence the shoot of Karthik Varma Dandu’s untitled mystic thriller.