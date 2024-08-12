x
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
A Tight Slap for Venu Swamy

A Tight Slap for Venu Swamy

Celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy was trolled badly for his recent predictions on AP politics and on the career of Prabhas. He issued a public apology after he was brutally trolled and he issued a statement that he will not make any public predictions on celebrities. In no time, he made some strong predictions on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala after they got engaged. Telugu Film Journalists Association and Telugu Film Digital Media Association have decided to lodge a complaint against Venu Swamy for his derogatory comments and statements about the future of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Venu Swamy took to social media and he issued an apology that he would not make any statements, predictions on the future of film celebrities. He accepted that he was brutally trolled for his words and at the same time, Venu Swamy explained that he came out with a prediction as he told the future of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the past. He said that this prediction was in continuation of Chaitanya and Samantha’s statement that he gave in the past. Venu Swamy supported himself for his words and he made it clear that MAA President Manchu Vishnu called him about the incident. Venu Swamy should stay away from all these to spoil his reputation.

