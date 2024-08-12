A Tight Slap for Venu Swamy

Celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy was trolled badly for his recent predictions on AP politics and on the career of Prabhas. He issued a public apology after he was brutally trolled and he issued a statement that he will not make any public predictions on celebrities. In no time, he made some strong predictions on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala after they got engaged. Telugu Film Journalists Association and Telugu Film Digital Media Association have decided to lodge a complaint against Venu Swamy for his derogatory comments and statements about the future of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Venu Swamy took to social media and he issued an apology that he would not make any statements, predictions on the future of film celebrities. He accepted that he was brutally trolled for his words and at the same time, Venu Swamy explained that he came out with a prediction as he told the future of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the past. He said that this prediction was in continuation of Chaitanya and Samantha’s statement that he gave in the past. Venu Swamy supported himself for his words and he made it clear that MAA President Manchu Vishnu called him about the incident. Venu Swamy should stay away from all these to spoil his reputation.