A Union of Titans: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wed in Opulent Ceremony

Published on July 13, 2024

A Union of Titans: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wed in Opulent Ceremony

In a celebration that will undoubtedly be remembered as the wedding of the decade, Anant Ambani, youngest of the Ambani industrial empire, exchanged vows with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on Friday. The lavish wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marking the union of two of India’s most prominent business families

The star-studded affair drew an impressive array of guests from across the globe, including Hollywood luminaries, Bollywood royalty, and titans of Southern cinema. Political dignitaries, such as John Morrison, mingled with business magnates like Jay Lee of Samsung Electronics, Amin Nasser of Saudi Aramco, and Emma Walmsley of GSK plc. The guest list also boasted international influencers Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Nigerian rap sensation Rema.

The wedding procession, or baraat, was a spectacle in itself, with legendary actor Rajinikanth joining the jubilant dancers. Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah were also spotted among the distinguished attendees.

Entertainment at the grand affair was nothing short of spectacular, featuring performances by a constellation of global superstars. Rihanna, Akon, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys graced the stage, alongside Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and popular Indian rappers Badshah and Karan Aujla.

The extravaganza is set to continue with a reception scheduled for July 14th and 15th in Mumbai. The couple’s journey to matrimony began on June 29th with the traditional mameru ceremony, followed by vibrant sangeet, haldi, and mehendi celebrations. Prior to the main event, the families hosted an exclusive pre-wedding soirée that spanned from Italy to France from May 29th to June 1st, as well as an elaborate gala in Jamnagar in March.

Industry insiders estimate the total cost of this magnificent wedding to be in the vicinity of Rs 5000 crore, cementing its place as one of the most extravagant celebrations in recent memory.”

-Sanyogita

