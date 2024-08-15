A wise move from Samantha

Top actress Samantha has been away from work due to health reasons and the actress is currently lining up an interesting set of films to keep herself busy for the next couple of years. Her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently and the netizens waited for Samantha to respond. The actress decided to stay calm and continued to work instead of posting stuff that would lead to unnecessary controversies. Now, the rumors hint that Samantha is dating a director from a Bollywood duo. Several top Bollywood portals carried the news.

Samantha instead decided to go ahead with her work instead of responding to these rumors too. Samantha is also focused on Bollywood projects. She also has numerous offers from top OTT platforms Amazon Prime and Netflix. The actress is keen to take up challenging roles in pan-Indian projects. She hasn’t given time to any Telugu filmmaker in the recent times and this hints that she is focused on pan-Indian projects. Instead of responding to the rumors and happenings around, Samantha decided to continue her work. This is indeed a great move from the actress.