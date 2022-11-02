A woman attempts suicide near CMO in Tadepalli

A woman named Arudra from Kakinada attempted to commit suicide near the Chief Minister’s Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be stable.

The woman, along with her ailing daughter came to Tadepalli to meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As she had no appointment to meet the chief minister, the officials denied entry for her.

She is said to have lodged a complaint against two constables, one of them working as gunman to Minister for Roads and Buildings Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Dadisetti Raja) alleging that the constables were not allowing her to sell her house in Kakinada.

Based on her complaint in Spandana on September 12, the police have registered cases against the two constables. They were also called back from their services pending enquiry. One of the two constable’s mother also lodged a complaint against Arudra.

As the case stood like this, the woman tried to meet the chief minister and seek justice. She came all the way from Kakinada to Tadepalli. She tried to enter the road leading to the CMO, along with her ailing daughter.

As the police stopped her, she tried to cut her hand using the iron clip of a writing pad. However, the police who noticed her attempt, stopped her and shifted her to the hospital. The CMO said that the case is being investigated by the police and Arudra had no appointment with the chief minister.