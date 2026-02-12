x
Home > Movie News

AA22: Atlee Wins over All Directors

Published on February 12, 2026 by nymisha

AA22: Atlee Wins over All Directors

In this digital era, it is not an easy task to preserve the content, genre of any film after the shoot commences. The leaks are out even before the shoot starts. The title, casting, genre and others are being leaked. The videos, pictures and the looks of the actors are being leaked from the sets after the shoot commences. But AA22 is one film which is unique this time. Allu Arjun and Atlee are teaming up for an interesting film which is in shooting mode. Not a single picture or a videobyte was leaked from the sets of AA22. The shoot commenced six months ago and it is happening in a studio based in Mumbai.

The biggest surprise is that no one is aware of the genre or the story line of the film. Atlee and his team have to be appreciated for keeping the content under wraps. Sun Pictures has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with all the actors and the technicians. They are asked not to disclose or speak about the film before the media. Tight security has been imposed on the sets and the entire set is under the surveillance of the team. The makers are spending a bomb on the security and the results are known.

From the look of Bunny to other actors, nothing is leaked to the media or social media. Even SS Rajamouli could not control the leaks of Varanasi during the shoot. But Atlee and his team are highly successful without a single picture getting leaked. This is an appreciable job from everyone who is involved. Allu Arjun’s team is also personally monitoring the happenings and they are taking care of the rest of the job on the sets. Except his airport looks, there is not a single click leaked. No guests are allowed on to the sets of the film.

To thrill the audience on the silver screen, the team of AA22 has been doing a commendable job and they are highly successful in preventing the leaks. Safeguarding the content has been the biggest challenge and the team has done it with perfection.

