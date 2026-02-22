x
AA22: Big Unfold on April 8th

Published on February 22, 2026

AA22: Big Unfold on April 8th

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s next film is a big-budget pan-Indian attempt and it is directed by Atlee. The film is almost half done with the shoot and the upcoming schedule commences tomorrow in Mumbai. In this social media era of leaks and speculations, there is no single leak about the film right from the genre to the story. The first ever teaser from the film will be out on April 8th marking the birthday of Allu Arjun. The first glimpse from the film will unveil the genre and a hint about the film’s plot.

This is the first big unfold from AA22 and there would be no more updates in the upcoming months till the shoot concludes. All eyes are now focused on the first glimpse about what Atlee is cooking for the Indian audience. Some of the top Hollywood technicians are working for the film. Deepike Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are the leading ladies in this untitled film. A portion of the film will be shot in Abu Dhabi soon. Sun Pictures are the producers of this mega budget film and it releases in summer 2027.

