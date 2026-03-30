AA25: Allu Arjun’s Superhero Films Loading

Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his 22nd film directed by Atlee. The film is slated for summer release. The actor is in talks for several films. He is in talks with Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph for a film and the discussion has been going on from a long time. Allu Arjun’s home banner Geetha Arts paid a decent advance for Basil recently. The film is a superhero film and the shoot commences next year.

The recent developments say that this film will be announced as the 25th film of Allu Arjun. An official announcement will be made at the right time. Basil is working on the script and he is also busy with his acting assignments in Malayalam. AA25 will be made on a record budget and Allu Arjun is closely monitoring the script. AA23 will start rolling later this year and it will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The details about the 24th film are expected to be out soon. Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph’s film is AA25 as per the update.