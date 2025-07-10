AAA Cinemas soon in Vizag

Icon Star Allu Arjun has collaborated with Asian Cinemas for a multiplex chain and their first project AAA Cinemas was launched in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. AAA Cinemas stands next to AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad and is one of the best ones in the city. Asian Suniel has revealed that their second collaboration will soon happen in Vizag. The ground breaking ceremony for AAA Cinemas in Vizag took place today and it would be inaugurated in Vizag’s Inorbit Mall very soon.

It would take two years for completion and the date will be announced at a later date. Allu Aravind, Suniel Narang, Bharat Narang, Film Chamber President Bharat Chowdary, ex-Minister Ghanta Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the ground breaking ceremony in Vizag today.