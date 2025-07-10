x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Movie News

AAA Cinemas soon in Vizag

Published on July 10, 2025 by swathy

AAA Cinemas soon in Vizag

Icon Star Allu Arjun has collaborated with Asian Cinemas for a multiplex chain and their first project AAA Cinemas was launched in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. AAA Cinemas stands next to AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad and is one of the best ones in the city. Asian Suniel has revealed that their second collaboration will soon happen in Vizag. The ground breaking ceremony for AAA Cinemas in Vizag took place today and it would be inaugurated in Vizag’s Inorbit Mall very soon.

It would take two years for completion and the date will be announced at a later date. Allu Aravind, Suniel Narang, Bharat Narang, Film Chamber President Bharat Chowdary, ex-Minister Ghanta Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the ground breaking ceremony in Vizag today.

Next Big Update from Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara
