Aadhi Pinisetty making his Tollywood Comeback

Veteran director Raviraja Pinisetty’s son Aadhi Pinisetty has played several impressive roles in his career. He was successful in Tamil after which he started signing Telugu films. His performance as the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Sarrainodu will be remembered for a long time. Aadhi Pinisetty was not seen in Telugu films in the recent years. As per the ongoing buzz, Aadhi Pinisetty is making his Tollywood comeback with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2 that is currently in shooting mode. If the speculations are to be believed, Aadhi Pinisetty has been finalized to essay the role of the lead antagonist in Akhanda 2.

The young actor will join the sets very soon. Boyapati Sreenu has proposed Aadhi Pinisetty’s name and he got the nod from Balakrishna. Samyuktha is the leading lady and Pragya Jaiswal will be seen in an important role. Some of the crucial episodes from the film are shot in a set constructed in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Thaman is the music composer and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Akhanda 2 releases for Dasara this year.