Aamir Khan all set to get Married

Veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to get married for the third time in his life. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been in a relationship for sometime. Aamir Khan introduced her to his family members during his birthday. The duo has been spotted together several times in the recent months. As per the latest update, Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan will get married on July 5th in the presence of their family members. This is just to legalize their wedding. It has been a year since Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been living together.

The wedding ceremony will take place in the residence of Aamir Khan and the presence would be strictly for their family members. Aamir Khan is aged 59 while Gauri Spratt is 57 now. Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta and the couple has two children Junaid and Ira. After years, Aamir Khan got married to Kiran Rao and they parted ways in 2021. They have a son named Azad. Now, Aamir Khan is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.