Aamir Khan announces his Next

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan decided to take a break from acting but he announced that he would produce a series of interesting films. He announced his new film that is titled Lahore 1947 and the film features Sunny Deol in the lead role. Aamir Khan Productions will produce this prestigious film. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol delivered three blockbusters: Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

“I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.” told the official statement of Aamir Khan Productions.

Sunny Deol made a massive comeback with Gadar 2 which is the one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year. Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s collaboration would make Lahore 1947 one of the most awaited films of Hindi cinema.