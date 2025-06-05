Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film

Bollywood top actor Aamir Khan has been working on several scripts and he has close to ten films lined up. The actor today confirmed that he has signed a superhero film that will be made on a lavish scale. The film will be directed by critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shoot starts during the middle of next year. During the media interaction of Sitare Zameen Par in Mumbai, Aamir Khan confirmed the news. He also revealed that he will be playing a cameo in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj emerged as the most wanted director in Tamil after Kaithi, Master and Vikram. He is in demand and he has a bunch of films lined up. Aamir Khan said that more details about the superhero film will be announced by the producers officially soon. He has completed Sitare Zameen Par and the film is aimed for June 20th release across the globe. He recently announced Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from this, he has multiple films in the pipeline including Mahabharata, PK 2 and others.