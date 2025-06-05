x
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film

Published on June 5, 2025 by swathy

Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film

Bollywood top actor Aamir Khan has been working on several scripts and he has close to ten films lined up. The actor today confirmed that he has signed a superhero film that will be made on a lavish scale. The film will be directed by critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shoot starts during the middle of next year. During the media interaction of Sitare Zameen Par in Mumbai, Aamir Khan confirmed the news. He also revealed that he will be playing a cameo in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj emerged as the most wanted director in Tamil after Kaithi, Master and Vikram. He is in demand and he has a bunch of films lined up. Aamir Khan said that more details about the superhero film will be announced by the producers officially soon. He has completed Sitare Zameen Par and the film is aimed for June 20th release across the globe. He recently announced Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from this, he has multiple films in the pipeline including Mahabharata, PK 2 and others.

