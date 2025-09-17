Aamir Khan has a Shock for Rajkumar Hirani?

Top actor Aamir Khan is all set to team up with legendary director Rajkumar Hirani. The duo delivered blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK in the past. This time they are collaborating for the biopic of Indian legend Dadasaheb Phalke. Recently Aamir Khan heard the script narrated by Rajkumar Hirani and he asked the top director to rewrite the script. Bollywood sources say that Aamir Khan was not convinced with the narration of Rajkumar Hirani and he asked him to come back with a fresh narration soon.

The shoot was planned to commence in October but it is now pushed because of this delay. It is unclear if Rajkumar Hirani comes up with the changes or if he approaches any other actor. Aamir Khan also wanted to team up Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film but the recent developments say that the film is shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Aamir Khan hasn’t signed any new film for now.