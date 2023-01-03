Aamir Khan in talks for a South Sequel?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is left in shock after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha ended up as a massive dud. The top actor announced that he would take a break from acting and he is focused on producing films on Aamir Khan Productions banner. There are strong reports that Aamir Khan is in talks to play a powerful role in NTR’s next film which will be helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The team is yet to confirm the reports and they are tight-lipped for now. Aamir Khan has no Bollywood commitments for now. There are reports that he is in touch with several filmmakers from South.

AR Murugadoss is working on a sequel for Ghajini and the film is planned on a pan-Indian level. There are reports that Aamir Khan is not convinced with the narration of Murugadoss and suggested several changes. In this while, he is also holding talks with other South Indian filmmakers. We can expect some interesting and unexpected collaborations from Aamir Khan soon. The sequel of Ghajini is on and Madhu Mantena, and Allu Aravind may bankroll this prestigious project if things fall in the right place.