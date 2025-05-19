x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR

Published on May 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika make it Official
image
“How Many Aircraft Did India Lose? Country Deserves to Know” – Rahul Questions
image
Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR
image
Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards

Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR

Last week news broke out about the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, The Father of Indian Cinema. What triggered debate is that there are two films in making on Dadasaheb Phalke: One is Aamir Khan playing the lead role while the other has NTR playing the lead role. These are two different projects. While SS Rajamouli is backing up NTR’s film, Rajkumar Hirani will direct Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Aamir Khan. The team of Aamir Khan made an announcement and it was told that the shoot commences this year.

Even the family members of Dadasaheb Phalke said that Aamir Khan’s team is in constant touch and they collected much information about the legend. Now, the latest update says that the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic featuring Aamir Khan is set for a grand release on April 30th, 2027 which marks the birth anniversary of the legend. The shooting portions will be completed by the mid of 2026. The film also has ample scope for VFX work. Rajkumar Hirani is busy completing the pre-production work of the biopic.

Aamir Khan is way ahead of NTR in handling the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke.

Next “How Many Aircraft Did India Lose? Country Deserves to Know” – Rahul Questions Previous Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas
else

TRENDING

image
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika make it Official
image
Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR
image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards

Latest

image
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika make it Official
image
“How Many Aircraft Did India Lose? Country Deserves to Know” – Rahul Questions
image
Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR
image
Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards

Most Read

image
“How Many Aircraft Did India Lose? Country Deserves to Know” – Rahul Questions
image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet