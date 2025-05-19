Aamir Khan is ahead of NTR

Last week news broke out about the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, The Father of Indian Cinema. What triggered debate is that there are two films in making on Dadasaheb Phalke: One is Aamir Khan playing the lead role while the other has NTR playing the lead role. These are two different projects. While SS Rajamouli is backing up NTR’s film, Rajkumar Hirani will direct Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Aamir Khan. The team of Aamir Khan made an announcement and it was told that the shoot commences this year.

Even the family members of Dadasaheb Phalke said that Aamir Khan’s team is in constant touch and they collected much information about the legend. Now, the latest update says that the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic featuring Aamir Khan is set for a grand release on April 30th, 2027 which marks the birth anniversary of the legend. The shooting portions will be completed by the mid of 2026. The film also has ample scope for VFX work. Rajkumar Hirani is busy completing the pre-production work of the biopic.

Aamir Khan is way ahead of NTR in handling the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke.