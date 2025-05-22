Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is in talks for multiple projects. He is done with Sitaare Zameen Par and the film is announced for June 20th release across the globe. Aamir Khan is in talks for a comic entertainer and the film features Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. Raaj Shaandilyaa who directed Dream Girl in the past will direct the film. Aamir Khan has been approached and the actor is yet to hear the script and reveal his decision. The narration is expected to take place after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The shoot of this untitled film is planned to start from September this year. The film is said to be a thriller laced with loads of entertainment. Mahaveer Jain is the producer. He also has Lahore 1947 to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He will be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie that will release soon. Apart from this, Aamir Khan is holding talks with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. The film too will start rolling this year. Aamir Khan has announced the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke and the film will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from this, two other projects of Aamir Khan are in discussion stages.