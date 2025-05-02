x
Switch to: తెలుగు
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals

Post Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a huge decline in the footfalls for films and the audience are preferring to watch some of the films on OTT platforms and not in theatres. The gap between the theatrical and OTT window has been reducing from the past few years. Most of the producers are selling off the OTT rights and they are available on the digital platforms in 4-8 weeks of the theatrical release. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has taken a strong dig against the OTT window.

“There are so many products in the world and I want to know if any product has this business model. I am selling a product and if you are not buying it, I will drop it at your home after 8 weeks. This is the business model of our films. I can go to a theatre and pay for a film. But it will be available on OTT which the audience has paid for. All the audience who are having a subscription are not coming to theatres to watch the film. This is awkward communication and according to me, the window between the theatrical release and OTT release is too small” told Aamir Khan.

“You are killing your own business. In a price sensitive country like India, it is a big deal. I seriously feel that this has to be looked at seriously. It is a funny business model” told Aamir Khan.

Previous Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise

Latest

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Most Read

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke

Related Articles

allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look