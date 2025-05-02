Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals

Post Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a huge decline in the footfalls for films and the audience are preferring to watch some of the films on OTT platforms and not in theatres. The gap between the theatrical and OTT window has been reducing from the past few years. Most of the producers are selling off the OTT rights and they are available on the digital platforms in 4-8 weeks of the theatrical release. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has taken a strong dig against the OTT window.

“There are so many products in the world and I want to know if any product has this business model. I am selling a product and if you are not buying it, I will drop it at your home after 8 weeks. This is the business model of our films. I can go to a theatre and pay for a film. But it will be available on OTT which the audience has paid for. All the audience who are having a subscription are not coming to theatres to watch the film. This is awkward communication and according to me, the window between the theatrical release and OTT release is too small” told Aamir Khan.

“You are killing your own business. In a price sensitive country like India, it is a big deal. I seriously feel that this has to be looked at seriously. It is a funny business model” told Aamir Khan.