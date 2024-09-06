Aamir Khan takes a Sensational Decision?

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema. The failures of Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha impacted him personally. His recent interviews and interactions revealed that the actor wants to focus more on producing content rather than acting in films. He is keen to make more and more films on Aamir Khan Productions in the coming years. He sounded super confident on Sitaare Zameen Par that is due for release. As per the ongoing speculation, Aamir Khan has decided not to sell off the non-theatrical rights of his upcoming movies in advance. When the digital and non-theatrical rights are fetching huge money, Aamir has taken a surprising decision.

To revive the theatrical business, Aamir Khan has plans to sell the digital and satellite rights of the film only after the theatrical run comes to an end. He wants a 12 weeks gap between theatrical and OTT release. Reviving the theatrical market is a great move but the decision will keep him risky financially. If the film does not do well in theatres, the asking prices for the satellite and digital rights would be minimal. Aamir’s message for the audience is clear but it has a lot of risk. Aamir is in such plans and we have to wait and see if this decision turns out to be a game changer in Indian cinema.