x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan takes a Sensational Decision?

Published on September 6, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Aamir Khan takes a Sensational Decision?

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema. The failures of Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha impacted him personally. His recent interviews and interactions revealed that the actor wants to focus more on producing content rather than acting in films. He is keen to make more and more films on Aamir Khan Productions in the coming years. He sounded super confident on Sitaare Zameen Par that is due for release. As per the ongoing speculation, Aamir Khan has decided not to sell off the non-theatrical rights of his upcoming movies in advance. When the digital and non-theatrical rights are fetching huge money, Aamir has taken a surprising decision.

To revive the theatrical business, Aamir Khan has plans to sell the digital and satellite rights of the film only after the theatrical run comes to an end. He wants a 12 weeks gap between theatrical and OTT release. Reviving the theatrical market is a great move but the decision will keep him risky financially. If the film does not do well in theatres, the asking prices for the satellite and digital rights would be minimal. Aamir’s message for the audience is clear but it has a lot of risk. Aamir is in such plans and we have to wait and see if this decision turns out to be a game changer in Indian cinema.

Next Crucial changes for Ustaad Bhagat Singh Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Day3: Chief’s Clan
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri

Latest

image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look