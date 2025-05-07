Aamir Khan to go against Regular OTT Release Plans

During a recent interaction, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has taken a dig against the Indian filmmakers for opting out for the OTT deals which are just four weeks from the theatrical release. He explained how the theatrical market is exploited and how the audience are slowly turning habitual to watch films at home on the OTT platforms. Aamir Khan has produced an interesting film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will release in theatres on June 20th across the globe.

As per the recent development, Aamir Khan has plans to release the film on YouTube instead of selling the digital rights to a renowned OTT platform. Aamir Khan may release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube on a pay-per-view model. The YouTube release is expected to take place eight weeks after the theatrical release of the film. It would be a brave move from Aamir Khan if this plan is implemented.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.