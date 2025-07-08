Aamir Khan’s Decisions did the Magic for Sitaare Zameen Par

The early digital deals are clearly killing the footfalls in theatres and the audience are not much bothered about enjoying a theatrical experience when the digital platforms are luring them with early release deals. When the entire nation was busy closing these early deals, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan stepped against their decisions for his film Sitaare Zameen Par. He made it clear that all the digital deals for Sitaare Zameen Par are rejected and the digital streaming of the film will not happen anytime now. He also chalked out a plan for a long theatrical run for the film.

There were no hiked prices and the multiplexes haven’t planned too many shows over the weekend. Aamir Khan has personally monitored and ensured a proper theatrical release for the film. The response for the film was positive and the film completed two weeks in theatres. The numbers on the third Monday are quite encouraging and they hint at the efforts made by Aamir Khan to ensure a theatrical experience for the audience. His decisions are clear and they are doing the magic for Sitaare Zameen Par. Except for very few films, no Hindi film in the recent months has done decent business on its third Monday.

For the budget on which the film was made, Sitaare Zameen Par would be a profitable one for Aamir Khan and the producers. Aamir has plans of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube on a pay-per-view model and the discussions are going on for now.