Aamir Khan’s Support Adds Momentum To Sesh’s Dacoit

With the release date nearing, Adivi Sesh’s Pan-India action drama Dacoit is steadily turning up the heat ahead of its April 10th arrival in cinemas. The film, led by Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, marks the directorial entry of Shaniel Deo, who blends an emotional core with high-intensity action.

A major highlight is the Telugu debut of Zayn Marie Khan, who plays a determined police officer. Her first-look poster, unveiled by the makers, grabbed instant attention- and even prompted a warm message from her uncle, Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who extended heartfelt wishes to the entire team. His endorsement has amplified visibility for the project, especially in North markets where the film is being positioned strongly.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Dacoit also features Anurag Kashyap in an essential role, strengthening its bilingual appeal. With post-production in full swing and promotions gaining momentum, Aamir Khan’s gesture has arrived as an added lift, elevating the anticipation surrounding this intense love-and-action saga.