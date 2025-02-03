Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet

A video showing a person dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Andheri recently became very popular online. Many people thought the person was the actor Aamir Khan. Now, Aamir Khan’s team has responded to this issue. Earlier, a video showed a caveman pushing a handcart and casually walking among other people without being noticed. After the video spread quickly, Aamir Khan’s team reportedly released a statement. Aamir Khan was recently seen attending the celebration of India’s Republic Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. In one viral video, he can be seen participating in the flag hoisting ceremony, singing the national anthem, and saluting the national flag. Aamir also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the monument ‘remarkable’.

“The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false” told the statement of Aamir Khan’s team. Aamir Khan is expected to participate in a pan-India film project. It is reported that he has agreed to star in an upcoming untitled movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for films like Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi. The Bollywood icon will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, and this will be his comeback to the cinema after his 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha.