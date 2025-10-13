x
Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody

Published on October 13, 2025 by swathy

Aaryan I’m The Guy Song: A Youthful Melody

Aaryan glimpse has created such an impression that the buzz for the film is increasing by the day. Directed by Praveen K, this Vishnu Vishal starrer is stated to be one of the best thrillers to come out in recent times. Makers are doubly confident that the cinematic experience the movie offers is on the next level.

Now, they have unveiled I’m The Guy, song from the movie. Composed by Ghibran, the song excels in presenting a youthful melody in an addictive style. Each word in the lyrics by Samrat echoes the feelings on the protagonist towards his lady. Sung by Sreekanth Hariharan beautifully, the song compels everyone to hear again and again.

Leading lady Shraddha Srinath and Vishnu Vishal’s immersive chemistry adds to the vibe of the song. It is going to be one of the popular songs on everyone’s playlists as it has the quality to haunt listeners with beats. Nithiin’s Shreshtha Movies is releasing the movie in Telugu post blockbusters like Vikram, Amaran, Thuglife.

The movie is releasing on 31st October, for Halloween weekend. Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Avinash Y are cast in other prominent roles. Vishnu Vishal has stated that the movie is on par with a cult thriller like Ratchasan in delivering chills and thrills.

