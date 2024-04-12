Aavesham: One more sensation in Malayalam Cinema

Spread the love

Malayalam cinema has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters and the film industry had the best year so far. Films like Premalu, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and The GOAT Life minted massive money all over. Premalu has done fantastic business in Telugu states. Manjummel Boys is the biggest hit of Malayalam cinema till date and the film surpassed several biggies in Tamil Nadu. The Telugu version of the film is doing good. Fahadh Faasil’s new film Aavesham has started on a great note all over. The film has been receiving rave reviews and the footfalls are quite good.

Aavesham is expected to end up as one more blockbuster for Malayalam cinema. Aavesham opened on a great note in South Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The makers haven’t dubbed the film but Aavesham is released with subtitles. Fahadh Faasil’s performance is lauded and the entertainment worked big time. Sushin Shyam’s background score is an other asset for the film. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham too released yesterday and the response is positive.