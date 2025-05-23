x
Abhishek Bachchan is More Scared Of Aishwarya Rai

Published on May 23, 2025 by swathy

Abhishek Bachchan is More Scared Of Aishwarya Rai

Aishwaryarai and abhishek

An old video clip from Koffee With Karan, showcasing Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, is currently trending on social media. In this footage, Karan Johar poses a light-hearted question to Abhishek during a rapid-fire segment. He inquires, “Who intimidates you more, your mother or your wife?” To which Abhishek candidly responds, “My mother.” Shweta quickly chimes in with “Wife”. Abhishek then retorts, “It’s my rapid-fire round, so please be quiet”. This exchange has captured the attention and laughter of fans online.

In another development, Aishwarya Rai, often celebrated as the ‘Queen of Cannes,’ made her appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week. On Wednesday, she dazzled in a white saree adorned with gold accents. For her second appearance, she chose a sleek black gown. Aishwarya, who has long been associated with L’Oréal Paris, has consistently attended Cannes for more than twenty years.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan revealed his upcoming film, Raja Shivaji, which is being directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The introductory visuals and release date were announced on May 21. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Genelia Deshmukh is co-producing the venture alongside Mumbai Film Company and also features in the lineup. The release is scheduled to coincide with Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2026. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at their home, Prateeksha, located in Juhu, Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Previous Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad
