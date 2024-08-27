Abhishek Manu Singhvi elected to Rajyasabha unopposed

Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi got elected to Rajyasabha unopposed on Tuesday. As the deadline for nominations withdrawal ended on Tuesday, Abhishek Singhvi’s sole application has been in the fray, making his election unanimous.

While another independent candidate named Padmarajan also filed nomination for Rajyasabha MP seat from Telangana, his nomination has been invalid, as no MLA came forward to support him.

Congress High Command had decided to field Singhvi for Rajyasabha seat vacated by K Keshava Rao from southern state. Keshava Rao had resigned for Rajyasabha MP post, after he switched loyalties from BRS to Congress.

Besides being a legal expert, Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been loyal to Gandhi family and has been playing key role in All India Congress Committee (AICC). He had served as spokesperson of AICC since 2001. He heads the Congress’s legal wing right now.

A well read lawyer and alumni of Harvard University, Abhishek Manu Singhvi has the distinction of becoming the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India at the age of 37 in the year 1997. He had served as Rajyasabha MP twice earlier. This will be Singhvi’s third term as Parliament’s Upper House member.

Dnr