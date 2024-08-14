x
Switch to: తెలుగు
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
View all stories
Home > Politics

Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from Telangana

Published on August 14, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot

Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from Telangana

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will contest for Rajyasabha from Telangana state. Congress High Command has decided to field Singhvi for Rajyasabha seat vacated by K Keshava Rao.

Rajyasabha MP seat from Telangana fell vacant as Keshava Rao, who won as BRS candidate, resigned for the post, after switching loyalties to Congress. Keshava Rao changed party to save GHMC Mayor post of his daughter Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. It is believed that Congress top leadership has conveyed him of not renominating him for Rajyasabha MP seat, at the time of joining itself.

While several leaders like V Hanumanta Rao from Telangana lobbied for Rajyasabha candidature, Congress High Command has preferred Abhishek Manu Singhvi over local leaders.

Also Read : Tensions Rise in Telangana Congress as BRS Joiners Flex Their Muscles

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been with Congress through thick and thin and won the confidence of Gandhis. As the Congress graph is rising nationally, Gandhis have decided to field Abhishek Manu Singhvi, acknowledging his loyalty. As Congress has majority MLAs in Telangana Assembly, Singhvi’s victory is almost assured.

Elections for 12 Rajyasabha seats, including one in Telangana, will be held on September 3.

Dnr

Next Hindenburg Raises Questions About SEBI Chairperson’s Adani Group Investments Previous Jagan meets leaders from Yelamanchili, Bheemili constituencies
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Latest

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
image
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot

Most Read

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Related Articles

After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang