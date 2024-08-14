Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from Telangana

Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will contest for Rajyasabha from Telangana state. Congress High Command has decided to field Singhvi for Rajyasabha seat vacated by K Keshava Rao.

Rajyasabha MP seat from Telangana fell vacant as Keshava Rao, who won as BRS candidate, resigned for the post, after switching loyalties to Congress. Keshava Rao changed party to save GHMC Mayor post of his daughter Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. It is believed that Congress top leadership has conveyed him of not renominating him for Rajyasabha MP seat, at the time of joining itself.

While several leaders like V Hanumanta Rao from Telangana lobbied for Rajyasabha candidature, Congress High Command has preferred Abhishek Manu Singhvi over local leaders.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been with Congress through thick and thin and won the confidence of Gandhis. As the Congress graph is rising nationally, Gandhis have decided to field Abhishek Manu Singhvi, acknowledging his loyalty. As Congress has majority MLAs in Telangana Assembly, Singhvi’s victory is almost assured.

Elections for 12 Rajyasabha seats, including one in Telangana, will be held on September 3.

Dnr