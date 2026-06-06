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Home > Movie News

Abhishek Nama’s Nagabandham to take the nation by storm

Published on June 6, 2026 by swathy

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Abhishek Nama’s Nagabandham to take the nation by storm

Abhishek Nama has officially announced a massive Pan-India promotional tour for his upcoming mythological adventure, Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure. The highly anticipated movie is already building huge momentum across the country. They are going to take the nation by storm with this extensive promotional tour to increase the buzz. Beginning with a grand trailer launch in Hyderabad on June 19, the team will travel to major cities to connect directly with audiences.

The spectacular tour will cover Mumbai on June 20, Chennai on June 21, Bengaluru on June 22, and Kochi on June 23. A special highlight of the campaign is the Veera Naga Song Launch in the holy city of Varanasi on June 26. Following this spiritual milestone, the team will return to Hyderabad for a grand pre-release event on June 28 and an exclusive premiere night on July 2, leading up to the grand worldwide release on July 3, 2026.

Featuring a talented cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, and Jagapathi Babu, the film relies entirely on its strong narrative rather than leaning on established superstars. The makers strongly believe that the visually stunning storytelling will naturally captivate audiences across multiple languages.

Producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, along with director Abhishek Nama, deserve immense praise for taking such a huge leap of faith. The makers have already closed non-theatrical rights for huge prices and Theatrical deals are being closed as we speak. Zee Studios is releasing the film Overseas and North Indian markets. With their smart planning and execution they have increased buzz and anticipation. The movie is invested in a massive visual spectacle filled with grand mythological elements.

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TRENDING

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Abhishek Nama’s Nagabandham to take the nation by storm
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Anurag Kashyap is Back with a Bang
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Abhishek Nama’s Nagabandham to take the nation by storm
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