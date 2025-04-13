x
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase

When Punjab Kings posted a mammoth 245, few imagined Sunrisers Hyderabad would chase it down, let alone with nine balls to spare. But Abhishek Sharma had other plans. His breathtaking 141 off just 55 balls wasn’t just a match-winning knock, but it was a statement. A blend of audacity, skill, and yes, a fair bit of luck.  

Before this game, Abhishek Sharma was in a rut. Scores of 6, 1, 2, and 18 in his last four innings mirrored SRH’s struggles, four straight losses, a misfiring top order, and growing criticism of their ultra-aggressive approach. Coach Daniel Vettori had urged his batters to “respect conditions,” but when you’re chasing 246, caution goes out the window.  

But luck alone doesn’t produce a 40-ball century. Sharma’s genius unfolded in the way he dismantled Punjab’s attack. He flicked good-length deliveries from outside off stump for effortless sixes over midwicket. He shuffled across his stumps, exposing all three, and still clipped yorker-length balls to the fine-leg boundary. Against Marco Jansen, a bowler who thrives on steep bounce, he nonchalantly helicopterped a 106-meter six.  

“I just wanted to invent shots,” Abhishek Sharma said after the match. “The bounce and the short boundary helped, but you still have to execute.” And executed. Even Travis Head, his usually explosive opening partner, played second fiddle, admitting he had to “support” Abhishek Sharma after the young left-hander’s blistering start.  

By the time Abhishek Sharma reached his century off just 40 balls, SRH were already favorites. His 141 is now the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing Rishabh Pant’s 128. It was also his third T20 hundred in 40 or fewer balls, a world record.  

This wasn’t just about one innings; Abhishek Sharma’s knock was a reminder of how thin the line between failure and glory can be. A week ago, he was struggling; today, he’s the talk of the cricketing world, and on this unforgettable night in Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma didn’t just shine, he set the sky on fire.

