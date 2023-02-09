Academic system was destroyed during YSRCP rule, says Lokesh

Representatives of several private school managements on Thursday met TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, and explained to him the problems that they have been facing for the past four years, including non-renewal of the licences of their institutions.

The private educational institutions representatives told Lokesh that the conditions laid down by the YSRCP Government to renew the licences of their institutions for every three years is causing untold hardships to them.

”When the TDP was in power the renewal was for every 10 years but now as per the new guidelines we should renew it for every three years. We have to make several rounds to the offices for the renewal,” they informed Lokesh.

They appealed to Lokesh to take up the issue of the renewal like earlier for which the TDP general secretary promised to fight for their cause. Stating that the YSRCP Government has totally destroyed the academic sector, Lokesh said that once the TDP government is formed again all the problems of the private educational institutions will be resolved.

Observing that the managements of the private educational institutions are being subjected to various kinds of harassment, including imposing the ‘J’ tax on them, he said that the power charges too will be brought down to them when the TDP is back in the government.

Later, at Aval Konda of GD Nellore Assembly segment, Lokesh inaugurated the Aaja Khane e-Jehra Darga built by the Abbasia Charitable Trust. Later, addressing the gathering, Lokesh said that he is undertaking the pada yatra only to have first hand information on the problems that they are facing and also find a better solution to resolve them.

Having come to know personally the problems being faced by the Muslim community, he promised to take all the necessary measures to resolve them soon after the TDP is back in power.

The TDP will certainly come to the rescue of the Muslim community and will work for their uplift both economically and politically, he said.

With regard to the local issues, Lokesh said that once the TDP forms the government, all the issues will be addressed within 100 days. ”All your problems will be addressed on a war footing basis,” he stated.