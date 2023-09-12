ACB court dismissed Naidu’s house remand petition

The ACB court in Vijayawada had dismissed the house remand petition filed by advocates for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. The court said that Naidu would be safe in the jail and not at home.

The advocates of the TDP led by Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra filed the petition seeking house remand for Chandrababu Naidu. They said that there were several hardcore criminals in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and it would not be safe for Naidu to stay in their midst.

They further said that Chandrababu Naidu had been fighting against criminals in his 40 years long political career. He had ordered the closure of Red sanders smugglers and others, they said and added that those criminals were kept in Rajamahendravaram central prison.

However, advocates for the CID told the court that Naidu was given a special cell in the jail. He was under constant security and there was no need for fear in his life. Several police officials were guarding the jail, they said.

Even home minister Taneti Vanitha had said that Naidu’s protection is their responsibility. She said that nothing would happen to Chandrababu Naidu and he would be safe only in the jail.

The CID advocates also told the court that a huge compound wall with electric fencing would provide security for the TDP chief. They also told the court that home remand was not granted to anyone in the country and this should not be considered.

The advocates further told the court that medical facilities are also provided in the jail and doctors and their teams keep visiting the jail. Medicines and other provisions are also provided to Chandrababu Naidu, the advocates said.

The court had directed the jail officials to allow home food for Naidu. The security persons are bringing food for Naidu three times a day.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s family members Bhuvaneswari, Brahmani and Lokesh met Naidu in the jail on Tuesday evening. The three went to the jail and met Naidu for half-an-hour and left.

Lokesh is camping near the jail in a function hall in Rajamahendravaram. He is holding meetings with the party senior leaders to decide the future course of action.