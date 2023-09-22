ACB court gives two-days custody of Naidu

The ACB court in Vijayawada on Friday gave two-days custody of former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to the CID. However, the CID offered to question Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central jail and not outside.

The court also directed the CID to have advocates representing Chandrababu Naidu during the questioning. The questioning should be held from 9 am to 5 pm for the next two days, the court told the CID officials.

Supreme Court advocates Siddharatha Luthra and Siddharatha Agarwal argued for Chandrababu Naidu, while additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued for the CID and the state government.

Meanwhile, in the AP high court, the quash petition of Chandrababu Naidu was dismissed by the single judge. The judge observed that the CID had questioned over 140 witnesses to the case and had collected over 4,000 documents related to the case. The court felt that “At this stage, where the investigation is on fulcrum of attaining finality, this court is not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings.”

The court also further said that “The criminal petition is devoid of merit and is, accordingly, dismissed, and the consequential reliefs sought are dismissed. Miscellaneous petitions, if any, pending in this criminal petition, shall stand closed.”

The TDP leaders are now looking at the Supreme Court for justice. The TDP is in consultation with the senior advocates of the Supreme Court. TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi is holding consultations with the senior advocates on filing a quash petition in the supreme court.