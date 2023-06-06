ACB court posts Lingamaneni house attachment hearing to June 16

The ACB court in Vijayawada posted the Lingamaneni Ramesh house attachment case to June 16. The court also issued notices to Lingamaneni Ramesh asking him to produce the documents concerned to the court.

The AP CID had issued orders for attachment of the guest house located on the banks of river Krishna in Undavalli. This was followed by the state government issuing orders authorising the CID to attach the house.

The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, who was the chief minister between 2014 and 2019 had gained the house in return for the favour done to the Lingamaneni family in designing the inner ring road for Amaravati. The design of the inner ring road was done exempting the lands owned by Lingamaneni family and Heritage foods, owned by Chandrababu Naidu family.

The ACB court which heard the case twice and posted the case for judgment on June 6 had further posted the case to June 16. The court said that it would hear from the officer concerned who had filed the attachment petition in the court.

The court wanted to know whether there is primary evidence to attach the house and only then it would take a call. Meanwhile, the court asked Lingamaneni Ramesh to file an affidavit and submit all the required documents before the court.