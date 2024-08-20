x
ACB Uncovers Forgery in Agri Gold Land Case Involving Former YSRCP Minister’s Family

Published on August 20, 2024 by

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered evidence of forgery in the case of Agri Gold lands seized and sold by the family of former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh. The person who allegedly sold the land to Jogi Ramesh’s family reportedly told ACB official Anisha that the document was fake and he had not sold the land. Consequently, a forgery case is expected to be registered.

Anisha is investigating the incident where Agri Gold lands worth Rs. 10 crores were seized and sold in Ambapuram village near Vijayawada, NTR district. Jogi Ramesh’s father, Jogi Venkateshwara Rao, and his son Rajeev claimed they bought 2,160 square yards of land from YSRCP corporator Chaitanya Reddy’s family.

The land, originally in Survey No. 88, was allegedly registered with the help of Revenue Officers as being in Survey No. 87. It was then re-registered through self-amendment with the assistance of the Sub-Registrar and sold again. Initially, four acres in Survey No. 88 were registered to Bomma Venkatachalamareddy. One acre each was sold to Polavarapu Murali Mohan and Kiran Kumar, while two acres were sold to Ramishetti Rambabu in 2001. Murali Mohan then sold 2,301 square yards to 11 people in 2003 and 2004.

Also Read : Central Funding and Global Interest: Amaravati’s Growth Story Takes Shape

The investigating agency has now included Polavarapu Murali Mohan as an accused. In his statement, he denied selling land to the Jogi family and claimed the documents were not his. The last digits of Murali Mohan’s Aadhaar number on the documents are 6251, but his actual Aadhaar number ends in 5420. The number 6251 belongs to someone named Karri Ratnam.

When questioned, village surveyor Dedeepya told officials she had not actually conducted the survey. Proper procedure requires notices to be issued to neighboring landowners before a survey, but this step appears to have been forged. Anisha is currently investigating all these aspects of the case.

