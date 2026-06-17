Accept Lokesh’s Challenge on DSC if You Have the Courage, Says Atchannaidu to Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu has challenged YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to accept Minister Nara Lokesh’s invitation for an open debate on the DSC recruitment issue. He accused Jagan of spreading misinformation for political gain and attempting to create unnecessary controversy around a recruitment process that is aimed at providing jobs to thousands of aspiring teachers.

Atchannaidu said Jagan’s stand on DSC has been contradictory from the beginning. He remarked that the former Chief Minister neither supported the recruitment drive nor allowed it to proceed without criticism. He said, the allegations being made by Jagan and YSRCP leaders are part of a diversionary political strategy.

The minister stated that he is ready to discuss every aspect related to DSC recruitment. He also challenged the opposition to debate issues such as the rise in shrimp feed prices during the previous YSRCP government. Atchannaidu admitted that the ruling alliance may not have responded strongly enough to Jagan’s claims in the past. However, he made it clear that this time every allegation would be countered with facts, figures and documented evidence.

Criticising Jagan’s recent remarks, Atchannaidu said it was unfortunate to link shrimp feed companies with caste identities. He described such comments as irresponsible and harmful to public discourse. He also accused YSRCP leaders of targeting individuals through personal attacks when they fail to challenge them politically.

Referring to recent comments against Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Atchannaidu said the opposition was resorting to low-level politics. He expressed concern over the way some leaders speak about women in public life and said political disagreements should never cross the boundaries of decency and respect.

The minister further accused Jagan of repeatedly betraying people who trusted him. He alleged that the former Chief Minister had misused political opportunities and failed to fulfil several major promises made to the public. Atchannaidu pointed to the liquor prohibition promise and said Jagan had no moral authority to question the alliance government’s manifesto commitments.

He also claimed that attempts to create divisions among communities had failed and that the opposition was now trying to provoke conflicts along caste lines. Such politics would not succeed, he said, because people are more interested in development and governance than manufactured controversies.

Atchannaidu asserted that the government is fully prepared to face any legal challenges related to DSC recruitment. He questioned the opposition to identify even a single irregularity in the recruitment process. He said the alliance government is focused on delivering results and creating opportunities for young people, while the opposition is relying on false narratives to remain politically relevant.

“We are ready to face any number of cases on DSC. Can they point out even one irregularity in the recruitment process? The government is working for the people and we will respond strongly to every false allegation with facts and evidence,” Atchannaidu said.