Acharya is a socio-political entertainer

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with Acharya, a social drama that is directed by Koratala Siva. Koratala is known for blending commercial elements with a strong social aspect in his films. Acharya too is expected to have a social message for the society. During a recent interview, Chiranjeevi said that Acharya is a socio-political thriller that narrates the fight of a responsible person who fights to conserve the natural resources of the earth. The film is tipped with a sensible political drama.

It is heard that Ram Charan plays Chiranjeevi’s guru in Acharya. Chiranjeevi has been slowly revealing several interesting updates about this social drama. Kajal is the leading lady and Manisharma is on board as the music composer. The shoot of Acharya is currently kept on hold due to coronavirus. The makers are keen to release Acharya early next year. Matinee Entertainments and Kondidela Production Company are the producers.