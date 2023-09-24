Action-packed entertainer SKANDA USA Bookings Open Now

Action-packed entertainer SKANDA – USA Theatres List Out and Bookings Open Now.

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni’s highly anticipated mass action entertainer, SKANDA, is a much-awaited Pan-Indian movie from Tollywood.

With the trailer creating a lot of buzz, garnering 70M+ views, and boasting 4 chartbuster songs already, audiences are eagerly awaiting this power-packed movie. SS Thaman’s thumping background score and the presence of the most happening actress, Sreeleela, make the movie even more exciting.

SKANDA is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget, high production values, and top-notch technical standards under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.

The movie is scheduled for release worldwide on September 28th, with premieres in North America on September 27th at 7:30 PM CST.

Venkat Perumalla of Varnikha Visuals has acquired the complete overseas rights for the movie. SKANDA will mark the biggest release of Ram Pothineni’s career in USA.

The USA theaters list of SKANDA is out now, and it is evident that it has a massive release all across the country.

Advance Bookings have also started on a positive note, with several sold-out and fast-filling shows.

For any details and inquiries, please contact: +1 (682) 561-0823.

