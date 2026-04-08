Active Producers Guild strongly Oppose Percentage Model

A week ago, the exhibitors of the single screens from Telangana announced that Hyderabad single screens will be in business on a percentage models and a list of 23 single screens are listed in the statement issued. The distributors will get 60 percent share from the Nett in the first week, 50 percent share in the second week and 40 percent share in the third week. A meeting of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild took place today and all the producers have opposed the percentage sharing model as the theatrical revenue in the first week would be reduced.

All the Active Producers from the Guild excluding Dil Raju and Suresh Babu have decided to oppose the model and they will retain the old system. They issued a statement saying that they are not willing to screen their films in theatres that operate on a percentage model. This is a big shock for the theatres who announced doing business on a percentage model. The list of the members opposing the decision too was listed in the statement.